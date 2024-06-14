The summer of music industry mayhem

It’s summer concert season, and you may be paying a fortune to see your favourite artists at home, travelling abroad for cheaper tickets, or forgoing the pricey concert experience altogether. For most musicians, the financial picture is dire.

Our guest, author and Polaris Award-winning artist and producer Cadence Weapon – the musician behind the new album Rollercoaster – breaks down the depressing economics of an industry governed by Ticketmaster trauma, streaming algorithms and an AI invasion.

Also, Vass and Katrina discuss getting cooler friends.

This is Lately. Every week, we take a deep dive into the big, defining trends in business and tech that are reshaping our every day.

Our executive producer is Katrina Onstad. The show is produced by Andrea Varsany. Our sound designer is Cameron McIver.

Subscribe to the Lately newsletter, where we unpack more of the latest in business and technology.

Find the transcript of today’s episode here.

We’d love to hear from you. Send your comments, questions or ideas to lately@globeandmail.com.

Send your comments, questions or ideas to lately@globeandmail.com.