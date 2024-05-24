The ADHD economy

Everyone knows someone who is on Adderall: ADHD diagnoses are at an all-time high and trending on TikTok. Our guest, Daniel Kolitz, author of The History of Adderall for Pioneer Works, tells us about the rise of the medication, how it’s changed the way we work, and his own experience on and off the drug.

Also, Vass and Katrina self-diagnose via some questionable online quizzes.

