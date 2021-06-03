A conversation with a doctor who helps people die

Dr. Konia Trouton is a physician in Victoria, B.C., who provides medical assistance in dying, also known as MAID. She describes the process, discusses recent changes to the laws around MAID and how that may change her practice, and why we need to become more comfortable with talking about dying.

You can read her opinion essay on MAID here.

