A father’s advice to his children on the other side of the world

When Ethan Lou unexpectedly found himself quarantining with his uncle in Wuhan, he learned that his uncle was trying to bridge the distance between him and his children living in the United States by sending them near-daily emails of advice.

Lou adapted that writing into an essay, which he reads for us on the show.

Ethan is a journalist and the author of Field Notes from a Pandemic, and the upcoming book Once a Bitcoin Miner: Scandal and Turmoil in the Cryptocurrency Wild West.

You can read his essay here, “Dear my children: A Chinese father on parental love and cultural heritage.”

