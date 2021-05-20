A historic moment for Mars: China’s lander joins NASA’s Perseverance

Mars is a busy place right now. There are two rovers and a helicopter on the surface, along with many orbiters circling around it. Science reporter Ivan Semeniuk talks about the lure of the red planet and how new players in the space race are propelling us closer and closer to getting humans on Mars.

