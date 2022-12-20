On Sunday evening, five residents of a high-rise condo building in Vaughan, ON were shot and killed. A 73-year-old gunman was also shot and killed by police. Court documents reveal that the shooter had a years-long history of legal disputes with the condo board. Police said three of the people killed were members of the board.

The Globe’s Dustin Cook tells us what we know so far about what happened and the gunman’s history with the condo board.

