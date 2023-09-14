Enbridge Inc. has become North America’s largest natural gas utility after acquiring three U.S. utilities for US$9.4-billion. It’s a big bet on the role that natural gas is going to play in the future as governments try to transition the economy off of fossil fuels.

Emma Graney is The Globe and Mail’s energy reporter. She has been covering the deal and explains how this fits into the wider picture of the energy industry in Canada, as well as our emission reduction targets.

