Earlier this year, The Globe’s sports editor Jamie Ross got a peculiar package in the mail – a wallet, with a request from a man nearing the end of his life, to help return it to its rightful owner. That piqued the interest of investigative reporter Grant Robertson. And that began the saga of trying to track these people down.

Today, Grant Robertson tells us the story of a hockey player, his wallet, and the mystery Grant is trying to solve around it.

Questions? Comments? Ideas? Email us at thedecibel@globeandmail.com