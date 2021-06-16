After the Julie Payette scandal, the search for a new Governor General

Six months after former astronaut Julie Payette resigned from the role of Governor General of Canada, Trudeau has yet to find her permanent replacement. Globe political reporter Kristy Kirkup tells us what the job entails, why Julie Payette resigned, and who the government might choose next.

You can read Kristy’s article, “Shortlist for governor-general expected in weeks, setting stage for new representative of Queen in Canada,” here.

