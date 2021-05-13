Alberta’s record-breaking third wave of COVID-19

Alberta has the most active COVID-19 cases per capita, more than any other province in Canada – twice as many as Manitoba, which is in second place. James Keller, The Globe and Mail’s Alberta Bureau Chief, joins Tamara to discuss Alberta’s steep third wave, what is happening inside the province’s hospitals and the political fallout for Premier Jason Kenney.

