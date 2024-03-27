Aspen, Colorado, is a picturesque mountain town often called a snowy “playground for the rich.” Real estate is also some of the most expensive in the United States, and for the teachers who live there, that means they’ve been priced out. Now, the local high school is trying to solve that problem with student-built tiny homes for their teachers.

The Globe’s international correspondent Nathan VanderKlippe recently spent time in Aspen to find out about this makeshift solution to the affordability crisis, other cities doing similar projects and what this all says about the effects housing has on our social structures.

