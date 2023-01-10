Canada’s facing a stressed health care system, persistent inflation and a fraught geopolitical scene.

Globe and Mail columnist Andrew Coyne looks at the big issues that will likely be facing the federal government in 2023 and what this means for leaders Justin Trudeau, Pierre Poilievre and Jagmeet Singh, and the possibility of a federal election.

