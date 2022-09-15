After months of fighting the Russian invasion, Ukraine has gained significant ground in Kharkiv Oblast, a province in the northeast of the country. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said this

week that they have retaken more than 6,000 square kilometres in September.

The Globe’s senior foreign correspondent Mark MacKinnon spoke with a commander of a special forces unit that was integral in this counteroffensive, and he visited some of the places newly liberated from Russian control.

Questions? Comments? Ideas? E-mail us at thedecibel@globeandmail.com