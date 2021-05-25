Brampton: The making of a COVID-19 hotspot

For months now, Brampton resident Dr. Amanpreet Brar has been going on different Punjabi-language shows to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic and take audience questions. She is on The Decibel today to talk about her outreach efforts, her former life as a temporary factory worker and why Brampton is one of Canada’s worst coronavirus hot spots.

This episode is part of The Globe and Mail’s L6P project. It is a multi-story examination of Brampton’s L6P neighbourhood, which not only has some of the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in Canada, but is also home to a huge population of essential workers. Read the series, in English, Urdu, Punjabi, Hindi and Gujarati: tgam.ca/L6P

Story continues below advertisement

Listen and follow The Decibel in your favourite streaming app: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts or RSS.