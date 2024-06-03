Breaking up the ‘quasi-monopoly’ of beer in Ontario

Ontario Premier Doug Ford recently announced that beer and wine will soon be available for purchase in convenience stores and big-box stores across the province, fulfilling an election promise from 2018. The controversy? This deal means that people will have greater access to alcohol — for better or worse — and it will cost taxpayers $225-million.

Jeff Gray, one of The Globe’s Ontario politics reporters, outlines the policy, explains the cost, and what federal politics might have to do with it.

Questions? Comments? Ideas? Email us at thedecibel@globeandmail.com