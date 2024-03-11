Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced new regulations for renewable power developments that started on March 1. This comes after the province paused all renewable developments in August. And the rules have some people concerned that they will limit this booming industry in a traditionally oil-and-gas-powered province.

The Globe and Mail’s energy reporter, Emma Graney, explains what exactly the rules cover and how it could create a chill for new wind and solar investments in Alberta.

