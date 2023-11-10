It can be incredibly frustrating trying to get access to historical records in Canada. There are often lengthy delays and confusing inconsistency . That’s in large part because Canada — unlike other democracies — has no system in place to open up historical records. Instead, they are trapped within our country’s access to information system.

The Globe’s investigative reporter Robyn Doolittle has been reporting on the country’s struggling access to information system through the Secret Canada project. Today, she explains why it’s so difficult to access records that are decades – even centuries – old, and why it’s so important that we can see what happened in the past.

