Canada’s lost residential school children

The remains of 215 children were found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia. Residential school survivor Phyllis Webstad tells us the significance of this discovery. Plus, Stephanie Scott and Raymond Frogner of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation explain the history of residential schools in Canada.

The number for the National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is 1-866-925-4419. British Columbia has a First Nations and Indigenous Crisis Line offered through the KUU-US Crisis Line Society, toll-free at 1-800-588-8717.

