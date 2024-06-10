Canadian parliamentarians accused of helping foreign agents

A national watchdog report says some parliamentarians in Canada are ‘semi-witting’ or ‘witting’ participants in foreign efforts to interfere in our politics. The report from NSICOP says that the parliamentarians (whom are not named) may have collaborated with foreign actors to advance their own interests. This is the latest information around concerns of foreign interference in Canada since The Globe first started reporting on this over a year ago.

The Globe’s senior parliamentary reporter, Steven Chase is on the show to explain the latest report and what this means for and what might be done about fighting foreign interference in Canada.

