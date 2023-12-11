Skip to main content
The Decibel Staff
Menaka Raman-Wilms
Carly WeeksHealth Reporter

A recent report from the Canadian Cancer Society underlines a troubling trend: cervical cancer is on the rise and seeing its most significant increase in nearly 40 years. Despite having a vaccine against HPV – the predominant cause of the cancer – hundreds of Canadian women are dying every year.

The Globe’s national health reporter Carly Weeks joins the podcast to explain what experts think should do to help prevent the rise of cervical cancer cases in Canada.

