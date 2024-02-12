A new report about Chinese companies registering in Russia’s Arctic highlights China’s “no limits partnership” with Russia and its interest in developing mining and shipping in the Arctic that is melting due to climate change.

Senior parliamentary reporter Steven Chase explores the implications for Canada, which has its own claims to sovereignty over the North Pole, the Northwest Passage and the large swaths of the Arctic seabeds that could be mined.

Questions? Comments? Ideas? Email us at thedecibel@globeandmail.com