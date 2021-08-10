‘Code red’: What the new IPCC report tells us about our climate future

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on the latest scientific knowledge about climate change has been released, detailing how human behaviour and particularly greenhouse gas emissions are the main driver of climate change.

Globe science reporter Ivan Semeniuk is back on the show to explain the report’s main findings.

