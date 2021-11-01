We’ve already warmed the climate by 1.1 C and we’re starting to see the effects with more frequent extreme weather events. On Monday, political leaders from around the globe will address the world to talk about how they plan to tackle the immense challenge of climate change.

Dr. Sarah Burch is a climate change researcher, an associate professor at the University of Waterloo and the Executive Director of the university’s Interdisciplinary Centre on Climate Change (IC3). She is on the show today to discuss what to watch out for from COP26 and why – despite the complexity of the problem – she hasn’t lost hope that we can still save the world from the worst effects of climate change.

