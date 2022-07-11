Two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, we may be sick of talking about it – but COVID-19 is not through with us yet. Case counts are higher than the first two pandemic summers, and as staffing shortages become more and more common in hospitals, emergency departments are becoming overwhelmed. And yet; with mask mandates gone almost everywhere, few public health restrictions remain.

Wency Leung, the Globe’s health reporter, is on the show to talk about why experts are calling for a return to indoor masking, and what we can expect from a new round of vaccines.