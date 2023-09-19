Skip to main content
The Decibel Staff
Menaka Raman-Wilms
Geoffrey YorkAfrica Bureau Chief

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to The Decibel on your favourite podcast app or platform: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts and Youtube.

There have been nine coups in seven African countries over the past three years – some analysts have called it a coup contagion, the Secretary-General of the UN called it a coup epidemic. Each country has its own circumstances, but there are common factors linking them.

Geoff York, The Globe’s Africa Bureau Chief, joins us to explain why so many countries are facing coups, what it means for the people of those countries, and what role other countries like Russia, China and the US have in what’s going on.

Questions? Comments? Ideas? Email us at thedecibel@globeandmail.com

Follow Menaka Raman-Wilms on Twitter: @menakarwOpens in a new window
Follow Geoffrey York on Twitter: @geoffreyyorkOpens in a new window

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

More from Podcasts

Podcasts

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles