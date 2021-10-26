The largest childhood mass vaccination campaign since polio could soon be underway in Canada. Health Canada recently received a submission from Pfizer/BioNtech to approve COVID-19 vaccines for kids aged 5-11. On Oct. 22 the drugmaker also released data from a clinical trial that showed their vaccine was 90.7% effective for that age group. Following shortly behind, Moderna announced on Oct. 25 that their vaccine generated a strong immune response in kids aged 6-11. While this is all hopeful news, not all parents are ready to get their kids inoculated.

Health reporter Carly Weeks explains why some parents remain hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids, what needs to be done to combat that hesitancy and how the logistical preparation and educational work needs to start ASAP in order to avoid another chaotic vaccination rollout in Canada.

