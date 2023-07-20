Ozempic and other medications for type-2 diabetes have shown to be effective treatments for obesity. But this discovery has led to many people, who do not medically need the drug, using it for vanity reasons.

Not only has this led to supply shortages and concern around less discussed long-term effects, but it’s also changing the way we talk about body image and the body positivity movement.

Dr. Sarah Nutter, Assistant Professor in Counseling Psychology at the University of Victoria, whose primary research is on weight stigma, explains how this may be harmful in the chase of a so-called ‘ideal’ body and how we treat our bodies as trends.

