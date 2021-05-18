Do we want to work from home forever?

If you were able to work from home for much of the pandemic, you might be looking forward to getting back to the office – or dreading the commute, the bad lighting and the work clothes. So what does corporate Canada think about a shift to remote work and flexible hours – and what might workers be missing out on if they keep the home office?

Zabeen Hirji is an executive adviser on the future of work for the consulting company Deloitte, and she says HR departments across the country are trying to keep the best parts of how we learned to work together, apart.

You can read more about the way Canadians work, the end of the office era and the mental fatigue of white-collar workers.

