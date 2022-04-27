For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to The Decibel on your favourite podcast app or platform: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts and Youtube.
Elon Musk bought Twitter, the social media platform for US$44-billion on Monday, just a week after the company’s board tried to block the takeover.
The Globe’s technology reporter, Temur Duranni, tells us who is financing the deal, what Twitter’s users and advertisers think of it, and why it matters even if you’ve never written a single tweet.