Throughout the pandemic, Canadians were warned about the potential collapse of emergency rooms. ERs were stretched to the limit, as surges in patients ran up against labour shortages of doctors and health care workers. But now that the worst of the pandemic is over the situation in ERs hasn’t improved. Patients and doctors now paint a grim picture of a dysfunctional medical care system that remains in crisis, with few long -term fixes on the way.

Carly Weeks, health reporter for The Globe and Mail, joins the podcast to explain why ERs are being pushed to the brink and what it says about the health care Canadians receive now.

