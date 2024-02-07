Alberta Premier Danielle Smith unveiled a raft of new policies last week that have healthcare professionals warning of dire consequences for young transgender and non-binary people. The proposals will severely restrict when and what kind of gender-affirming care – ranging from medication to surgery – that young people and their families will have access to.

Zosia Bielski, national news reporter specializing in gender, sexuality and sexual health for The Globe, explains what these policies are aiming to achieve and why experts are calling these rules the most restrictive in Canada on issues of gender and identity.

Questions? Comments? Ideas? Email us at thedecibel@globeandmail.com