Growing up Muslim in the shadow of 9/11

Omar Mouallem was just a kid growing up in High Prairie, Alta., when the World Trade Center in New York was brought down by two commercial airplanes hijacked by members of the terrorist group al-Qaeda, killing almost 3,000 people.

Now a journalist and author, Omar explores how the events of that day shaped his own relationship to his Muslim heritage, and about his journey to mosques and Muslim communities across the Americas to better understand the history and present day lives of Muslims here.

Story continues below advertisement

You can read Omar’s essay for the Globe on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 here. His book Praying to the West: How Muslims Shaped the Americas is out on September 21st.

Listen and follow The Decibel in your favourite streaming app: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts or RSS.