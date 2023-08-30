Skip to main content
The Decibel Staff, Menaka Raman-Wilms and Rita Trichur

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to The Decibel on your favourite podcast app or platform: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts and Youtube.

Moammar Gadhafi, former Libyan dictator, has had billions sitting in Canadian bank accounts for almost 12 years after his death. This has caused further investigations and questions in terms of what this means for the Canadian banking sector.

Rita Trichur is The Globe’s Senior Business Writer and Columnist joins us to discuss Gadhafi, his family, and all of his money sitting in Canadian banks.

Questions? Comments? Ideas? Email us at thedecibel@globeandmail.com

Follow Menaka Raman-Wilms on Twitter: @menakarwOpens in a new window
Follow Rita Trichur on Twitter: @ritatrichurOpens in a new window

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

More from Podcasts

Podcasts

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles