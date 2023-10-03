Over the past few years, the Buddhist organization Bliss and Wisdom has been buying up several parcels of land in PEI. So much so, residents have begun to question how their acquisitions are legal in a province with strict rules around how much land individuals and organizations can own. Meanwhile, the monks insist they haven’t broken any rules.

Investigative reporter Greg Mercer explains how some legislative loopholes have created a conflict in the eastern part of the province.

