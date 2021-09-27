How America is dealing with Haitian migrants at its border

There’s a four-lane bridge that separates Del Rio, Texas, from Acuña, Mexico. As far as border crossings go, it’s not that remarkable. But until this Friday, the scene had looked more like a refugee camp for most of September as thousands of migrants gathered there with hopes of getting into the United States.

The Globe’s Nathan Vanderklippe went to visit the migrant camp at this spot along the U.S.-Mexico border. There he spoke to Haitian migrants, many of whom travelled for months from South America to get there and then found themselves staring down the prospect of being deported back to their homeland. Nathan is on the show to share their stories and how the U.S. is handling yet another immigrant dilemma.

