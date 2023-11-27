As the number of people experiencing homelessness grows in cities across Canada, so too have encampments – groups of people living in tents in parks, under overpasses, wherever they can find space. Some cities have taken aggressive actions to clear out people dwelling in tents – but London, Ont., is taking a different approach.

Marcus Gee is a columnist for The Globe, specializing in reporting on cities and the opioid crisis. Today, he explains why London is bringing city services to encampments, and how a compassionate approach is both a test – and potentially a new model – for other municipalities.

