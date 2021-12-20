For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to The Decibel on your favourite podcast app: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio and Pocket Casts.
The holidays are here and so is the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Science reporter Ivan Semeniuk on what the latest science says about how Omicron is different from other variants like Delta, in three important ways: its transmissibility, how well it can escape the vaccines we have now, and how sick it can make us.