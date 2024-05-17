Skip to main content
How Ottawa is preparing for a possible second Trump term
The Decibel Staff
Menaka Raman-Wilms
Adrian MorrowU.S. Correspondent

As the U.S. election looms, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s team is getting ready for both possible outcomes: a Biden re-election and a second Trump term. They are assembling a team of officials to remind American politicians about the importance of free trade across our borders.

Adrian Morrow is The Globe’s U.S. correspondent based in Washington, D.C., and he explains who is on this so-called Team Canada, and how their strategy works.

