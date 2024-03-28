There are few more important habits for human health than the hours we spend asleep every night. Research shows sleep – or lack of it – affects everything from our physical and mental health, decision-making and ability to fight illness. Despite this, at least one in four Canadians say they’re unhappy with the quality of their sleep.

Dr. Rébecca Robillard, neuropsychologist at the University of Ottawa and Co-Chair of the Canadian Sleep Research Consortium, goes deep into the science of sleep and why it’s vital for cognition and brain health.

