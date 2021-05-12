How the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program helped big business

How did big companies that had a great 2020 overall end up qualifying for millions of taxpayer dollars from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program? Capital markets reporter Vanmala Subramaniam discusses the Globe’s latest investigation into how much relief money went to companies that ended up profiting during a pandemic year.

