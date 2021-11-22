Gender-based violence often doesn’t get reported to authorities, and the signs that someone might need help are easily missed by friends, family and even the person experiencing the abuse. But a hand signal created for people to silently ask for help recently went viral on TikTok – and was used by a missing teen who ended up getting rescued in Kentucky.

Elizabeth Renzetti is a columnist and feature writer at The Globe who often covers issues around gender-based violence. She explains how the hand signal came to be, why it matters that it went viral on TikTok and what we need to know about the more subtle signs of abuse that often go overlooked.

