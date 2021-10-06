How to fix Facebook

It’s been a busy few days for Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. On Sunday, the former lead product manager for Facebook’s Civic Misinformation team went public with her criticism of the company in an interview on 60 Minutes. Then on Tuesday, she testified before a U.S. Senate hearing and accused the social media company of putting profits ahead of people and democracy.

Now that it’s known that Facebook knew about the addictive nature and harmful effects of its platforms, what should be done about it? Taylor Owen is an associate professor and director of the centre for media technology and democracy at McGill University, where he studies Facebook and other Big Tech companies. He is on The Decibel to unpack what kinds of regulations governments could enact if they want to fix Facebook.

