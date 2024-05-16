Hydrogen trains might be the future of Canadian rail

Hydrogen fuel is sometimes called the fuel of the future, and it’s being used in a number of ways around the world. The rail giant CPKC is trialling a new hydrogen train in Alberta, that it hopes can replace diesel-fuelled freight locomotives in delivering goods across the continent.

The Globe’s Alberta and energy reporter, Kelly Cryderman, joins us to discuss hydrogen trains, how they work, and how this development might lead toward a greener Canada.

