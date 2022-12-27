As part of our picks of the top stories of 2022, we are re-airing this episode on inflation, which originally aired on April 20.

With inflation eating into people’s bank accounts, some people are starting to wonder: Hey, is my paycheque shrinking? And according to a new report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, it is.

Economics reporter Matt Lundy explains how inflation is resulting in a pay cut for most Canadians and what – if anything – you can do about it.

Questions? Comments? Ideas? Email us at thedecibel@globeandmail.com