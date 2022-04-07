This week, Ukraine took back some key areas in the northern part of the country from Russian troops – including the cities of Bucha and Cherniviv. While we’ve heard reports of atrocities from inside these war zones, it’s only now that journalists and other officials are getting to see the damage and death with their own eyes.

The Globe’s U.S. correspondent, Nathan Vanderklippe, is one journalist getting the full picture from the ground in Bucha and Cherniviv. He tells us what it’s like in these two cities where the Russian army has destroyed buildings and killed civilians. Plus, we hear from a police officer in Cherniviv, Oksana Ohnenko, on her efforts to help the people of her city and her perspective on what it’s been like living through this war.