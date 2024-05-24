In Chornobyl, after the Russian invasion

On the first day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, 2022, troops occupied Chornobyl. Since the nuclear disaster in 1986, the 30-kilometre exclusion zone around the nuclear plant has been largely abandoned. But 38 years later, some Ukrainians still call the land home, including a handful of elderly residents and people who oversee the disused power plant.

Janice Dickson, The Globe’s international affairs reporter, visited Chornobyl and the surrounding exclusion zone in April. She’s on the podcast to talk about what she saw there, and how Ukraine is dealing with the challenges of war, two years on.

