In Kamloops with Tanya Talaga

Tanya Talaga is an Anishinaabe journalist, speaker and columnist for The Globe. After being invited by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation, Tanya travelled to Kamloops, B.C., to report on the Nation’s announcement that ground-penetrating radar had located 215 unmarked gravesites near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Tanya tells us about the tributes, ceremonies and grieving in this community, as well as the broader conversation happening around the need to include residential school history in Canadian curriculums, and why some are calling for the removal of statues of Prime Minister John A. Macdonald and Egerton Ryerson from public spaces.

You can read Tanya’s most recent column here: “It’s time to bring our children home from the residential schools.”

The number for the National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is 1-866-925-4419. British Columbia has a First Nations and Indigenous Crisis Line offered through the KUU-US Crisis Line Society, toll-free at 1-800-588-8717.

