There have been a lot of challenges for Canada’s biggest book retailer, Indigo. There was a massive cyber attack. The CEO and president left. The board had four directors leave. And now, to turn the page, its founder, Heather Reisman, has returned to be its CEO after her succession plan didn’t work out.

Susan Krashinsky Robertson is The Globe’s retailing reporter and she has been closely following all the developments at this company that plays a big part into whether Canadian authors are successful or not.

