Ottawa announced Tuesday a proposed $46.2-billion injection in new federal health care funding for the provinces and territories.

For years, there have been calls to reform Canada’s health care system. People have died in emergency rooms waiting for care, 15 percent of Canadians don’t have a regular health care provider and there are ongoing issues facing long term care.

Will this new money help fix these systemic problems?

Health reporter Kelly Grant asked leaders in health care what they make of the deal, and she’ll detangle what this money can and can’t do for our ailing healthcare system.

