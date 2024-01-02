2023 was a rocky year for Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government. The country was grappling with unaffordable housing and grocery prices, high interest rates and accusations of foreign interference. Trudeau and his government have been sliding in the polls, losing significant ground to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Today, in our first episode of 2024, The Globe’s political columnist and writer-at-large John Ibbitson explains how the events of 2023 impacted Trudeau and his government, and Pierre Poilievre, and what might be in store for 2024.

Questions? Comments? Ideas? Email us at thedecibel@globeandmail.com